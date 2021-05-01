Medina Spirit wins 2021 Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit has won the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, kicking off the 2021 race for the Triple Crown. Medina Spirit, ridden by jockey John R. Velazquez, came into the race at 12-1 odds.

Trainer Bob Baffert has now won a record-breaking seventh Kentucky Derby. Essential Quality, which came into the race undefeated at 5-0 earning a spot as the favorite at 3-1 odds, came in fourth place.

The derby resumed its traditional place on the first Saturday in May this year after the coronavirus pandemic threw the horse racing schedule into chaos in 2020. Last year, the Kentucky Derby was pushed back to September and was run after the Belmont Stakes, which is traditionally the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Churchill Downs was capped at 50% capacity for this year’s Run for the Roses after the race took place without spectators last year. The attendance was announced as 51,838, making it the biggest sports event in the U.S. so far in 2021. That record will likely be broken by the Indy 500 at the end of May.

