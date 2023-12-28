Medical Episode May Be Responsible for Fatal Gratiot County Crash

Police in Gratiot County responded to a fatal crash Tuesday night they say may have been caused by a medical emergency.

The crash occurred on M-57 near Rich Road in North Shade Township around 7:30 P.M. A 66-year-old Middleton man, identified as Dennis Svok, was heading west on M-57 when police say he began driving erratically, crossing the center line about a minute prior to the crash. His vehicle then struck an east bound vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Svok died at the scene.

Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.