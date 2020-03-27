Meals on Wheels Suspended in Two Counties
Two county Meals on Wheels programs have been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Midland County Senior Services says their last meals will be delivered Friday, March 27, including a curbside pick up option. Officials say the residents have enough food to last several weeks. A date for when the service will resume hasn’t been determined.
The Genesee County Meals on Wheels program and the MTA Ride to Wellness have also been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The male employee in his 30’s tested positive Wednesday, March 25, though he hasn’t worked since March 17 and has self-quarantined.
Ride to Wellness expects to resume in two weeks. Meals on Wheels will begin again April 2. Officials say the residents have an eight day supply of food.