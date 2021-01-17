      Weather Alert

MDOT virtual public meeting Jan. 26, Input sought

Jan 17, 2021 @ 5:00pm

WHAT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming improvements along the I-75/US-23 corridor, including the US-23 connector, and the proposed addition of a roundabout at the US-23 connector and M-13 interchange, south of the city of Standish.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO:
MDOT staff
Community stakeholders
Local businesses
Interested residents

WHEN:
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

How to attend a live event in Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 623 646 983#


Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry
425 W. Ottawa St.
Lansing, MI 48909
Phone: 517-241-7462
Fax: 517-335-0945
TTY: 844-578-6563

BACKGROUND:
MDOT will invest $25.7 million to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 and the US-23 connector, including maintenance to 13 bridges along I-75 and the US-23 connector, and the addition of a roundabout at the US-23 connector and M-13 interchange. The addition of the roundabout allows MDOT to address ramp congestion and safety for drivers accessing the US-23 connector from M-13 and eliminates an overpass in need of replacement.

As part of Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, the project limits were extended, allowing MDOT to improve nearly 3 additional miles of US-23 from the connector to Grove Street in the city of Standish. This pavement is currently rated in poor condition; resurfacing will extend the life of the roadway.

COMMENT FORM:
Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by Feb. 11, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at Mon…@Michigan.gov or:

