      Weather Alert

MDOT to Invest $29M on I-75 in Bay County

Ric Antonio
Mar 31, 2021 @ 7:00pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

MDOT will be investing $29 million dollars to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County.

The work, beginning April 12th and estimated to run through October, includes significant bridge improvements on the Parish Road bridge over I-75 and the I-75 bridge over Beaver Road, including deck replacements and steel repairs.

Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and a movable barrier wall.

To maintain an additional lane of traffic on I-75 in the peak direction of travel from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, crews will move the barrier on Saturdays between 2 and 6pm and Wednesdays from 9am to 3pm.

I-75 will need to be closed during overnight hours to accommodate the Parish Road bridge deck removal. Single-lane closures on Beaver Road should also be expected to accommodate bridge repairs throughout the project.

Both overpasses will be closed to traffic during deck replacements.

Popular Posts
Kawkawlin Township Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Near South Haven
Bomb Squad Responds To Bay County Restaurant
Bay City Drive-By Shooting Incidents Under Investigation
Saginaw Catholic Diocese Removes Priest from List of Clergy With An Allegation of Child Sexual Abuse
Saginaw Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Sports News