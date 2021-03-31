MDOT to Invest $29M on I-75 in Bay County
source: Alpha Media Image Library
MDOT will be investing $29 million dollars to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County.
The work, beginning April 12th and estimated to run through October, includes significant bridge improvements on the Parish Road bridge over I-75 and the I-75 bridge over Beaver Road, including deck replacements and steel repairs.
Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and a movable barrier wall.
To maintain an additional lane of traffic on I-75 in the peak direction of travel from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, crews will move the barrier on Saturdays between 2 and 6pm and Wednesdays from 9am to 3pm.
I-75 will need to be closed during overnight hours to accommodate the Parish Road bridge deck removal. Single-lane closures on Beaver Road should also be expected to accommodate bridge repairs throughout the project.
Both overpasses will be closed to traffic during deck replacements.