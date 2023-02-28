MDOT to Begin Construction on M-20 in Mount Pleasant

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin work on a 19 million dollar construction project on M-20 in Mount Pleasant next week.

Beginning on Monday, crews will begin work on resurfacing the roadway, modernizing traffic signals, replacing bearings on the US-127 bridge, and adding a right-turn lane at Isabella Road.

Work during the 2023 construction season will focus on the stretch of M-20 between Packard Road and US-127, and in 2024, improvements will be made between Packard and Mission Street.

According to MDOT, the project will improve M-20’s driving surface and extend the life of the roadway and the US-127 bridge. Intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts will be implemented during construction, which is expected to be complete in November of 2024.