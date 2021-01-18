MDOT Needs Help Naming Snowplows
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking the general public for help in naming snowplows.
MDOT officials say there has been a lot of excitement and positivity around the idea. There have been some plows given names already like Sir-Salts-a-Lot and Plowasaurus Rex. Anyone with unique and creative name ideas can visit the MDOT website to offer suggestions. Around 250 plows will be named. It’s asked names be kept family friendly to be considered for submission. Famous names, brand or character names cannot be used.
Named snowplows will be available to track on the MI Drive site.