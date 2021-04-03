MDOT Meeting for US-10 Improvements in Bay County
The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting Tuesday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss possible changes to US-10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township.
MDOT has proposed adding two roundabouts at the US-10/Mackinaw Rd. interchange. MDOT is planning to invest $34.3 million to rebuild 5.5 miles of westbound US-10 from Bay City Rd. to Seven Mile Rd. The project includes replacing the Mackinaw Rd. overpass at US-10, improvements on two other bridges along US-10, and the addition of two roundabouts at the US-10/Mackinaw Rd. interchange to address congestion and safety for drivers accessing US-10 and Mackinaw Rd.
Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the life of the roadway.
During the meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.
To join the meeting, by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.
Conference ID: 329 893 134#
For people joining online, click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting.
Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by April 27, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at [email protected] or:
Monica Monsma
MDOT Environmental Services Section
P.O. Box 30050
Lansing, MI 48909
517-335-4381