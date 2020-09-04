MDOT Lifts Travel Restrictions for Labor Day Weekend
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on state road and bridge projects as much as possible for the Labor Day holiday weekend to ease traffic delays.
While AAA forecast summer travel from June 1st through September 30th to be down 15% this year, vehicles were expected to make up 97% of the favored mode of transportation.
Beginning 3pm Friday, September 4th, through 6am Tuesday, September 8th; 144 out of 200 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.
While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
Some noted roadway closures remaining in place due to the flooding earlier this summer include M-30 in Gladwin and Midland counties over the Tobacco and Tittabawassee rivers; M-65 in Arenac County is also closed from Jose Rd. to Ostrander Rd., with traffic detoured via US-23 and M-55..
For more information on other MDOT projects and updates that may be in your travel plans for the holiday, you can visit Michigan.gov/Drive.
Posted restrictions in the area include:
– I-69, Shiawassee County will have one lane open in each direction from the Clinton/Shiawassee county line to Colby Lake Road.
– I-94, St. Clair County will have the eastbound ramp to Range Road closed. Detour posted.
– M-54, Genesee County, will have one lane open in each direction from Coldwater Road to Mt. Morris Road.
– M-90, Sanilac County, will have one lane of alternating traffic open from Claridge Dr. to Croswell Rd. via a temporary signal.
– US-127, Isabella County, has the northbound exit ramp to US-127 BR closed; the westbound M-20 ramp to southbound US-127 will also be closed.
– M-46, Saginaw County has lane closures and traffic shifts at the I-75 interchange. The following ramps will be closed:
– The southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-46,
– The eastbound M-46 ramp to southbound I-75,
– The eastbound M-46 ramp to northbound I-75, and
– The northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-46.