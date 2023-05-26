WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MDOT Lifts Road Restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend

By News Desk
May 26, 2023 12:00PM EDT
The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing traffic restrictions on over 55% of roads and bridges under construction for Memorial Day.

Starting 3 PM Friday, and until 6 AM Tuesday, 81 of 146 construction projects will have lanes opened up to make travel safe and easy for the holiday.

MDOT asks drivers to drive slow through construction zones, and to remain alert and free of distractions. Construction on those roads will pause for the weekend.

Find information about what roads will still have active work zones at michigan.gov/drive.

