MDOT Job Fair in October

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a virtual job fair for people looking for work in the Bay region.
MDOT is looking for both seasonal and permanent employees, including plow truck drivers, winter maintenance, transportation engineers and other skilled trades workers. Some of the temporary positions can possibly become permanent jobs.
The fair will be held online on October 6 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. To register, click here.