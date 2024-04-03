MDOT Gives Details on M-30 Bridge Replacement in Sanford

The Michigan Department of Transportation held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss an $8.5 million project to replace the M-30 bridge over US-10 in Sanford.

According to MDOT, the new bridge would include a 14-foot separated path for future connections. Officials say work isn’t expected to begin until next spring, but that it would impact traffic on both directions of US-10 as detours would be routed to the freeway, and closures would be required during certain dates that have yet to be announced.