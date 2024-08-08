MDOT Cancels Lafayette Bridge Open House, Virtual Meeting to Be Held Instead

An open house scheduled for Thursday evening in Bay City has been cancelled.

The Michigan Department of Transportation was to hold the open house to discuss an upcoming project to demolish and replace the Lafayette Street bascule bridge over the Saginaw River. Instead, MDOT is hosting a virtual question and answer informational meeting online from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 8. The public remains invited to the meeting to learn more about the project.

The $112 million investment, including $73 million in grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will include demolishing the aging structure and building a new bridge. The new bridge will be a safe and reliable crossing over the Saginaw River and will include a new 8-foot-wide shared-use path. Work will include three phases. The first stage consists of two months of detour route improvements, during which Henry and Wenona streets will be repaved. The second phase includes the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge, expected to take up to 30 months. The final stage includes two months of testing, during which time the new bridge will be open to traffic. A final schedule will be announced when available.

To join the meeting:

Click here to join the Lafayette Bridge virtual meeting

To join by phone, call 248-509-0316

Phone conference ID: 618 643 113#

Learn more about the project at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/ Projects-Studies/M-13-M-84- Bridge-Replacement.