MDOT Begins Debris Removal at Two M-30 Bridges
M-30 at the Tittabawassee River (source: MDOT)
June 29, 2020 — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded an emergency contract to begin debris removal at two bridge locations on M-30 in Midland and Gladwin counties, following a historic flooding event in May.
M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River in northern Midland County and over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County were both impacted by flooding. Midland-based Fisher Contracting was awarded the bid at $1.2 million and is expected to begin work Monday, June 29. Debris removal is expected to finish by July 22.
M-30 over the Tittabawassee River
- The contractor will use a barge to remove existing debris and trees blocking the bridge piers.
- Following debris removal, inspection of the existing piers will be completed and a maintenance plan established.
- MDOT plans to administer an emergency contract to address required maintenance for the bridge and bridge approach, following complete review of the existing structure and determining repair options.
M-30 over the Tobacco River
- The contractor will remove existing debris, including remaining pieces of the original causeway bridge washed away during the flood.
- Following debris removal, inspection of the existing channel will begin and soil borings collected.
- MDOT is currently working with temporary bridging solution vendors to determine an appropriate temporary bridge structure that will remain in place for several years while permanent bridge plans are established.
- Following debris removal, MDOT will administer an emergency contract to begin construction of a temporary bridge at M-30 over the Tobacco River.