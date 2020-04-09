MDHHS Providing Improved Data On COVID-19 Testing and Hospital Information
Lansing, Mich. – In an effort to provide more information about the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is providing additional and improved statistics on its website.
“We continue to improve the information we are providing as our goal is to share timely and accurate data during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health “We appreciate the assistance of Michigan Medical Advantage Group in helping us offer additional statistics about testing.”
Starting Thursday, April 9, the following information is being included:
- Number of people recovered. Going forward, this information will be updated weekly and includes the number of people with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
- Testing data by state preparedness region. This will be updated daily.
- Hospital utilization information. This will include number of emergency department discharges, number of inpatients, number of patients in critical care and number of patients on ventilators. This information will be updated daily.
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.