MDARD Accepting Public Comments on GAAMPs

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development, along with Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, has opened the annual review period for the 2025 Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices (GAAMPs).

Public comments are accepted until 5 p.m. on August 30. Comments can be submitted via email, U.S. mail, or during a virtual public meeting on August 29 at 9 a.m. All eight GAAMPs, including Manure Management, Farm Animal Care, and Irrigation Water Use, are open for review.

All comments will be reviewed at the regular GAAMPs Task Force meeting in September. Details and submission instructions can be found at Michigan.gov/Right-to-Farm.