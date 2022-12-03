MCTV to Host Live Q&A With Santa

Clipper in a Christmas hat on background.

Residents around Midland will have a chance to hear from Santa Claus in a special event on December 12th. “Ask Santa Anything | Santa Clause Live!” will be hosted on MCTV beginning at 7:00 p.m. Viewers can send in questions to be answered by Saint Nick via the MCTV Community Voices YouTube or on the MCTV Facebook.

Parents may include children’s first names in the questions for a more personalized response. Organizers say only questions of the Nice variety will be included, while Naughty or inappropriate comments and questions will be ignored. Questions will be answered in the order they are received, and anyone interested can follow the MCTV Facebook page to receive a notification when the Q&A goes live.