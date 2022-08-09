MCTV Goes Offline Tuesday

A technology upgrade at Midland’s MCTV Network Tuesday, August 9 will make local programming unavailable for viewers on all devices from approximately 9 a-m to 2 p-m.

During the upgrade, there will be service interruptions to regularly-scheduled programming. Content will be unavailable on MCTV Network cable channels, streaming devices, the Cablecast Community Media mobile app, and MCTV’s website during this time.

Broadcast and video-on-demand should resume as normal once the upgrade has been completed.