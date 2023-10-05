McRib sandwich returns after 2022 farewell tour

The McRib is making its triumphant return nearly a year after McDonald’s said “farewell” to the iconic sandwich.

The popular fast-food chain announced Wednesday that the McRib will be back in limited supply starting November.

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour,” McDonald’s said in a news release. “While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November.”

(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

What’s in the sandwich?

The notorious 520-calorie sandwich contains just five simple ingredients: seasoned boneless pork dipped in BBQ sauce, sliced onions, and dill pickles in a toasted homestyle bun.

“When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection,” McDonald’s said.

The McRib’s farewell tour

Last October, McDonald’s launched a “farewell tour” for the McRib, bringing the sandwich back to its menus for a month, but the company teased that a comeback was possible, CBS Philadelphia reported.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later,'” the restaurant said in a news release. “You never know when – or if — the McRib is coming back.”

McDonald’s first added the McRib to menus in Kansas City in 1981, according to CBS News Austin.

The chain pulled it from its menu four years later, but the sandwich has become a cult favorite among McDonald’s loyalists in recent years. It was previously sold regionally before expanding to all of its US restaurants in 2020, CBS News Austin reported.