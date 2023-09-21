McLaren Partners with SVSU to Provide 30% Tuition Discount to Employees

Employees at McLaren Health Care have an opportunity to save some money on furthering their education thanks to a new partnership with Saginaw Valley State University.

The program, announced yesterday, will allow all full-time and part-time employees from the health care provider to get a 30% discount on tuition and fees for all undergraduate, graduate, and certification courses at SVSU, whether in person or online.

The university’s campus is located less than 10 miles from McLaren Bay Region, one of the largest employers in Bay County.

Leaders from both institutions say the partnership will go a long way in helping employees build the skills needed to advance in their profession. The discount goes into effect with the beginning of the 2023 fall semester.