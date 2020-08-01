McLaren Nurses Win Lengthy Union Battle
(source: McLaren Hospitals)
The Michigan Nurses Association has helped secure a strong, three-year contract for nurses at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.
McLaren Central Michigan nurses have stood on picket lines during the COVID-19 crisis, asking for respect for themselves, their families and patients. The strike began near the end of May as nurses around the state wanted better protection from the coronavirus and transparency to workers. The McLaren nurses were also working without a contract while being asked to remain frontline workers.
After months of negotiations, the new contract includes fair wages, allowing nurses to recruit and retain quality RNs, especially should a second wave of COVID occur. Nurses say that in addition to the strong contract they have won, they are also hopeful that their organizing will lead to an improved atmosphere of respect and trust throughout the hospital. The previous CEO of McLaren Central Michigan Hospital resigned concurrently with the negotiation process shortly after the strike authorization vote was taken.