McLaren Hospitals Offer Wait-At-Home ER Check-In

The McLaren Bay Region Emergency Department is offering a new online ER check-in system available at mclaren.org/ERCheckIn.
The system allows patients with non-life-threatening medical conditions to swap the ER waiting room for the comfort of their home. Users will be prompted to answer a few short screening questions to gauge the severity of their medical condition. The system is designed to identify key terms which may signify a more serious condition requiring immediate treatment. If it is non-life-threatening, the patient can select a projected treatment time. Upon check-in completion, the submission will be reviewed by a McLaren Bay Region Emergency Department staff member who will verify it is appropriate for the individual to wait at home. The software provides a projected time based on current emergency department conditions. Wait time may be affected by the number of patients with more serious conditions who are seeking care. In the event of an unforeseen delay, a real-time notification will be sent, allowing the individual to continue waiting at home.
If a patient is experiencing a life-or-limb-threatening condition, they should skip the online check-in and seek immediate emergency care by calling 9-1-1.