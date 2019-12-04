McLaren Healthcare Invests in Ohio Hospital
McLaren Bay Region (wsgw file photo)
Healthcare officials with Grand Blanc based McLaren Hospitals and St. Luke’s in Maumee, Ohio have signed a letter of intent to define ways the two organizations can work together to best meet the needs of their respective communities.
As part of the potential integration, McLaren plans to make significant investments into St. Luke’s to enhance services and strengthen and grow the hospital’s presence in the community. Plans include building a cancer center affiliated with the National Cancer Institute-designated Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, building an orthopedic, neuro- and spine center, upgrades to hospital infrastructure and more.
The evaluation process for the integration is expected to last several months. It should be completed by the middle of 2020 after final board and regulatory approvals.