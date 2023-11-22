WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

McLaren Health Sends Notifications of Data Breach to Patients

By News Desk
November 22, 2023 4:00AM EST
Share
McLaren Health Sends Notifications of Data Breach to Patients
Image: McLaren Thumb Region

Patients of McLaren Health Care may have recently received notification of a data breach that occurred in August.

According to a statement from McLaren Health Care, a ransomware attack leaked data to the dark web, possibly putting patients at risk of identity theft. The organization has reached out to many of its customers whose information was impacted. Independent sources first reported a possible cyberattack in late August, and a ransomware group called BlackCat/AlphV has claimed responsibility, saying the information of 2.5 million patients was leaked. That information could include Social Security numbers, medical reports and health information.

McLaren says they’re working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate, and extra security measures have been put in place. Anyone who is concerned their information was compormised is encouraged to call (888) 867-1630.

Popular Stories

1

Expungement Fair Scheduled for November 18 in Saginaw
2

Tuscola County Deputies Arrest Woman Following Vehicle Chase
3

Police Investigate New Tip In Kelly McWhirter Disappearance
4

Saginaw County Woman Killed in Crash with Tractor
5

Suspect Shoots Self After Police Chase is Arenac County