McLaren Health Sends Notifications of Data Breach to Patients

Patients of McLaren Health Care may have recently received notification of a data breach that occurred in August.

According to a statement from McLaren Health Care, a ransomware attack leaked data to the dark web, possibly putting patients at risk of identity theft. The organization has reached out to many of its customers whose information was impacted. Independent sources first reported a possible cyberattack in late August, and a ransomware group called BlackCat/AlphV has claimed responsibility, saying the information of 2.5 million patients was leaked. That information could include Social Security numbers, medical reports and health information.

McLaren says they’re working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate, and extra security measures have been put in place. Anyone who is concerned their information was compormised is encouraged to call (888) 867-1630.