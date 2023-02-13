McLaren Central Nurses Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

(Getty Images)

Last Friday, nurses with McLaren Central Hospital in Mount Pleasant reached a tentative agreement with the hospital administration on a new, three year contract.

Negotiated with the Michigan Nurses Association, the new contract protects nurses’ limits to mandatory overtime, improves wages and expands the ways nurses can express concerns about staffing. Nurses had been working without a contract since November. Nurses with the union voted in January to approve a strike if a deal couldn’t be reached.

The details of the contract will be made public once the Nurses at McLaren Central have had a chance to review and vote on the agreement, which is scheduled for February 22.

Robert David, McLaren Central Michigan president and CEO issued a statement following the agreement, saying, “We are pleased to announce that following extensive negotiations, McLaren Central Michigan and Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) agreed to terms on a three-year successor labor contract, reaching a tentative agreement late Friday night to avoid a potential strike.

“Ratification of the agreement by the more than 100 hospital nurses is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023.

“The bargaining committees have worked hard for more than six (6) months to reach an agreement that provides our nurses with market-competitive wages and benefits that address nurses’ concerns. We believe the new agreement also allows us to continue delivering the high-quality care our community expects from their community hospital.”

The agreement follows an agreement nurses at MyMichigan Alma reached with their administration, which was tentatively reached last week.