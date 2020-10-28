McLaren Breaks Ground on Caro Site
McLaren Caro Breaks ground with an expected finish of late-Spring 2021 (Photo- McLaren Caro; Facebook)
McLaren Caro Region has announced work on a new state-of-the-art Medical Office Building, during a virtual ground breaking ceremony held on Faceook Live to remain in-line with COVID-19 emergency community safety orders.
Speakers at the event included Bill Putman of Putnam Developing and McLaren Caro President/CEO Michael Johnson, with appearances by McLaren Bay Region President/CEO Clarence Sevillian, Indianfields Township Supervisor Ray Rendon , and State senator Dan Lauwers.
Putman says the work will add 122 new jobs in the facility and another 230 construction trade jobs to build the project over the next 12 months.
The new 42,000sqft medical office building, being constructed and operated by Putman Developing, will be located at 1796 W. Caro Rd, north of Dixon rd.
20,000sqft of the property will be leased by McLaren Caro Region, to offer an array of medical services benefiting health and wellness including primary care, specialty care, imaging, and laboratory services.
President/CEO Michael Johnston added the new office will help provide a patient-focused experience with an aim to enhance their health and wellness while a number of different services they previously had to drive much further away for.
In addition to the services offered by McLaren Caro Region, the new office building will include a chiropractic clinic and pharmacy, as well as other specialty services like physical therapy and urology.
Services such as valet parking and a bistro will be offered for the comfort and support of the patients and community.
Currently, the project is estimated to be completed by late-Spring 2021.