McLaren Bay Region Promotes “Purple Out” Day for Overdose Awareness
WSGW file photo
McLaren Bay Region Hospital is hosting a Purple Out in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
In partnership with the Neighborhood Resource Center, the hospital will hold the event Monday, August 31 in recognition of the day. Officials say with the increase in overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s imperative to focus on helping people to have hope and healing instead of succumbing to an overdose.
Hospital employees and members of the community are encouraged to wear purple and share a photo on the Bay County Prevention Network’s Facebook page with the #IOAD2020. The South Tower entrance of McLaren Bay Region and 20 other businesses in the Auburn area will be lit with purple lights to raise awareness of the cause.
The Resource Center will also host an all day event on Monday at 400 S. Trumbull St. from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will provide free Narcan and training on how to administer the drug in the event of an overdose. Supplies are limited. Drug disposal bags and disposal cards with drop off information will also be provided.