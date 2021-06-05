McLaren Bay Region Launches New Electronic Health Record (EHR) System

McLaren Bay Region has launched a new electronic health record system (EHR) aimed at better serving its patients and community. The system was to go into effect just after midnight on Saturday, June 5.
Hospital officials said the new EHR system is from global health care technology company Cerner Corporation, and will improve integration of information in both the hospital and clinic setting. The system will enable clinical documentation to be updated in near real-time, helping deliver personalized, safe and efficient patient care.
“Cerner’s integrated system will allow McLaren Bay Region to improve management of the health status of our patients and the communities we serve, as well as enhance the efficiency, productivity, and satisfaction for our physicians and staff who utilize the system,” said Clarence Sevillian, President and CEO at McLaren Bay Region. “We look forward to providing the community the benefits of this new EHR system. This significant investment in technology is aligned with our mission of being the best value in health care as defined by quality outcomes and cost.”
By having patient information all in one location, members of the care team will be able to more efficiently document and access vital health records. Having the most up-to-date information readily available will help the care team in making the most appropriate, data-driven decisions.
The system has a secure online patient portal, allowing patients to have easy access to their own health records. Upon enrollment, patients will be able to view their health information as well as their records. They also will be able to send and receive secure messages with their care team, view upcoming appointments, as well as pay balances. McLaren Bay Region’s announcement said “with the implementation of Cerner EHR, McLaren Bay Region is looking forward to empowering patients to take a more active role in their care, leading to not only improved health, but also improved overall well-being.”