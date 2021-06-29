McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Lift Visitor Restrictions

McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care have returned to pre-COVID visitation policy, effective immediately. The hospital cited declining positivity rates in the community and low COVID-19 hospitalizations. The policy allows for two visitors per patient at a time in most areas.
“The safety of our patients, staff, providers, and community is always a priority at McLaren,” stated Clarence Sevillian, President & CEO of McLaren Bay Region. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, McLaren has taken steps to protect patients, staff, and physicians including screening for symptoms, increasing our already rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols, moving furniture to encourage social distancing, providing education on proper hand hygiene, following established guidelines from the CDC and working with the local health department to minimize the spread of disease. These protocols are still in place.”
Visitors will still be screened and are required to wear masks (covering mouth and nose) at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. This includes in patient rooms and throughout the facility. Visitors unable to mask or non-compliant with masking will not be permitted to enter the facility.
COVID positive or COVID suspect patients will not be allowed visitors except for end of life or other urgent circumstances.
For more information, please visit the McLaren Bay Region website : https://www.mclaren.org/bay-region/mclaren-bay-region-home