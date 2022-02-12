McLaren Bay Partners with Bay County Library System

In continued efforts to improve patient experience, McLaren Bay Region has partnered with the Bay County Library System to offer Bay County residents free digital resources during their stay.
In addition to the Bay County Library System’s extensive database, which includes resources on genealogy, languages, legal matters, consumer reports, etc., patients will be assisted in gaining access to apps like Libby and Hoopla- which offer eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, tv shows, movies, and music – all free of charge.
According to an article titled ‘Can Reading Make you Happier?’ in the New Yorker cited by Library and Continuing Medical Education Coordinator at McLaren Bay Region, Alee Hill, reading can have several positive effects on a person including putting our brains into a pleasurable trance-like state, similar to meditation; bringing the same health benefits of deep relaxation and inner calm.
Hill adds “The purpose of this collaboration with the Bay County Library System is to improve the overall patient experience which creates a more ideal healing environment […] Happy patients heal faster, and that’s our goal.”
Any patient who is a current Bay County resident will have access to these free resources.
Patients who already have a library card can download Libby and Hoopla to get started.
Those who do not have a library card can register for a temporary 4-digit pin number to use during their hospital stay.
For more information on the program, you call the Orlen J. Johnson, MD – Health Science Library at (989) 894-3783, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Current inpatients are able to dial x43783 using their landline room phone.