McDonald’s Restaurants in Michigan Committed to Buying Ag Products in the State

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed March as Michigan Food and Agriculture Month, to honor and celebrate Michigan’s farmers, the diversity of products grown and processed in the state and the partnerships that keep the food and agriculture industry thriving.
In honor of the month, local McDonald’s franchisees, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell and local suppliers gathered Tuesday, March 8 at the Bridgeport McDonald’s restaurant on Dixie Highway to recognize the quality Michigan ingredients that end up on McDonald’s menu.
In 2020, McDonald’s purchased more than $142 million worth of beef and produce. This includes more than 47 million pounds of cucumbers and 11 million pounds of beef, plus many other items like eggs, soybeans and apples.
Owner and operator of 12 McDonald’s restaurants around the state, Tony D’Anna says as independent operators, the franchise owners want to support their local communities.
“Whether it was Michigan Sugar we used or whatever… we were taking it right out of Bridgeport and Frankenmuth. So things change, sometimes products rotate to different areas, but… all the operators, we push and push to keep Michigan in this game.”
McDowell calls Michigan’s agriculture and food industry a powerhouse across the country.
“Last year it was $104.7 billion contributed to Michigan’s economy. In Michigan, we have over 300 different commodities that we supply the world with, and there’s so much more potential in Michigan ag. That’s one of the things that Governor Whitmer is looking for, growing our new economy and ag’s going to be a big part of that.”
Products the McDonald’s system purchases from Michigan suppliers include apples, beef, blueberries, corn, eggs, lettuce, milk, pork, soybeans and sugar.