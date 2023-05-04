McDonald-Rivet Chosen to Join NewDEAL Group

Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet was selected as one of 22 leaders from across the country to join the New Developing Exceptional American Leaders or NewDEAL, a national network of state and local elected officials with Honorary Co-Chairs U.S. Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.

NewDEAL works to enact pro-growth progressive solutions across their diverse array of communities. McDonald-Rivet joins the group at a time when state and local leaders are on the frontlines of responding to economic issues around the cost of living and the changing nature of work, as well as challenges caused by climate change, racial inequities, and threats to democracy.

McDonald-Rivet was selected to join NewDEAL because of her commitment to improving job and educational opportunities, revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding youth development programs, and tackling institutional inequity issues.