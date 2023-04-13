McConnell says he’s returning to Senate Monday, over a month after fall

▶ Watch Video: Mitch McConnell back home after treatment for concussion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is returning to the Senate Monday, after a more than month-long absence from the public eye following a fall.

McConnell suffered a concussion after tripping at a Washington, D.C., hotel last month and has been working from home in Kentucky since he was released from a rehabilitation facility.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday,” the 81-year-old tweeted Thursday. “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”

McConnell isn’t the only senator who has been absent due to health issues. Next week is expected to mark the return of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to Washington, after the Pennsylvania senator completed in-patient treatment for depression.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is still absent from Washington over a stated bout with shingles, with no date given yet for her return. She’s facing increasing pressure from within her own party to step down from office. Her term doesn’t expire until 2025.

The Senate has been out of session for the Easter holiday and doesn’t return until Monday.