McConnell announces support for bipartisan gun reform framework

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he supports the framework agreement for a gun reform plan announced by a bipartisan group of senators over the weekend.

“For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” he said during a press conference Tuesday.

A group of 20 senators, led by Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, announced Sunday they reached consensus on the key priorities of a deal to reform the nation’s gun laws. The senators set to work on finding common ground on legislative solutions to curbing gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Negotiators are still working to finalize legislative text, but 10 GOP senators signed on to the framework, ensuring it could overcome a filibuster if all 50 Democrats back the plan and the Republicans maintain their support. McConnell’s backing is a crucial win for the Republicans pushing for the proposal to be the most significant update to the nation’s gun laws in nearly three decades.