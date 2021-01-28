McCarthy to House Republicans: “Cut this crap out”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy warned his members to stop the public bickering within the conference if they want to effectively push back on the Biden administration and win back the majority in 2022, a congressional aide tells CBS News.

His blunt message to his colleagues on Wednesday’s phone call: “Cut this crap out.”

The warning comes as several members within the conference are organizing an effort to oust the number three House Republican, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, from her position as conference chairwoman. Cheney voted to impeach then-President Trump and angered many Republicans by releasing a statement the day before her vote outlining her position — which was later quoted by several House Democrats during the floor debate.

McCarthy had previously warned his members about calling each other out in public after the January 6 riots in the Capitol because it could potentially put their colleagues in danger.

The aide said McCarthy’s frustration was audible on the call and his message was even stronger. McCarthy also said that the intra-party warfare was getting in the way of the GOP focusing on policy initiatives and countering the new president.