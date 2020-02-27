MBS Receives Airport Of The Year Award
Airport of the Year Award plaque for MBS. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Freeland based MBS International Airport is the recipient of an Airport of the Year Award from the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautics.
Assistant Airport Manager James Canders says it took a team effort to maintain operations, especially with the several months long
closure of the main runway for resurfacing. Canders added work even included shutting down both the main and secondary runways in the middle of the night to allow repaving the intersection where they came together.