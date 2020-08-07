Mayville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 64-year-old Mayville man has died after a motorcycle crash in Tuscola County Thursday, August 6.
Police say the man was riding his motorcycle was heading south on Fostoria Rd. in Watertown Township around 1:00 p.m. A northbound vehicle was making a left turn into a driveway. The motorcycle hit a part of that vehicle, causing it veer into the path of a second northbound vehicle.
Police on the scene were unsuccessful in lifesaving attempts. It isn’t known if the victim was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.