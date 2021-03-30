Mayor Newsham Declares Local State of Emergency to Extend Bay City Virtual Meetings
WSGW News file photo
Mayor Kathleen Newsham has declared a local State of Emergency for the City of Bay City.
Public act 254 of 2020, which specifically addresses the use of virtual meetings and the Open Meetings Act, will expire on April 1st.
A local state of emergency will allow the City’s various boards and commissions to meet safely in a virtual environment without violating the Open Meetings Act.
The move was made to minimize unnecessary exposure as COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and employees in both Bay City and Bay County continue.
Mayor Newsham’s local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days, as outlined in the city ordinance pertaining to Mayor and City Manager powers and duties (City Ordinance – Sec. 52-6), unless extended by the consent of the City Commission.