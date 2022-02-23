Mayor Eric Adams faces criticism from LGBTQ community over recent appointments

NEW YORK — Calls for the removal of three appointees to Mayor Eric Adams‘ administration are getting louder.

The men are being criticized for what’s being called their past homophobic comments. However, as CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, the mayor says he is not budging.

“I have a rigorous selection process to determine who is going to be in city government and whomever serves under me serves all New Yorkers,” Adams said.

The mayor is remaining steadfast about his appointment of three pastors to his administration who have publicly disparaged the LGBTQ community.

Fernando Cabrera CBS2

“The goal is to convert, allow people to evolve, so they can see the error of their ways. That’s who we are,” Adams said.

Comments and even protests of former Councilman Fernando Cabrera, Gilford Monrose and Erick Salgado are resurfacing from years’ past, when they denounced marriage equality and abortion rights.

“That’s a long way to evolve to suddenly be able to work in tandem and in a positive way with our community,” said Cathy Marino-Thomas of the group Equality New York.

In a Facebook post, Cabrera apologized, saying, “I strongly believe in the rights of all people, regardless of sexual orientation,” adding that he looks “forward to serving all New Yorkers.”

When asked if there is anything she thinks they could do to convince her otherwise,” Marino-Thomas said, “They could reach out to the LGBTQ leaders in New York City. What happened in their lives to make them evolve, to make this sudden shift from extreme homophobia to wanting to be at the table with our community?”

Advocates are also demanding a meeting with Adams during a protest planned Thursday to get the appointments rescinded.

“We’re talking about Eric Adams, someone who has stood with you, fought with you side by side, even at my political detriment. We can get through this together,” Adams said.

It’s an unexpected rift, as Adams has been considered an ally for years.

Thursday’s rally is planned for City Hall Park at 12:30 p.m. CBS2 reached out to all of the appointees, but they did not return requests for comment.