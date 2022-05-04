May 3 Election Results in the GLBR

Only a few elections were held on May 3 in Midland and Saginaw counites.
In Midland County’s Lee Township, two recall elections were successful as voters replaced Supervisor Kristy Gustafson and trustee Darla Rippee. The two were recalled over a contract for curbside solid waste pickup. Mark List replaces Rippee with 883 to 210 votes, while Doug Kruger became township Supervisor with 875 to 220 votes.
Voters in Midland and Saginaw counties approved a Hemlock Public Schools bond proposal of $41.9 million. Votes were 1023 to 938. The bond will help with district wide improvements to buildings, equipment and technology. Voters also approved a millage renewal of one mill for the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service district for the next ten years, raising more than $3.3 million. While the measure passed with a handful of votes in Saginaw and Midland counties, it was overwhelmingly approved in Gratiot and Isabella counties.