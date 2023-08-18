WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Maui emergency chief resigns following criticism for wildfire response

By CBS News
August 17, 2023 9:12PM EDT
The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned his post on Thursday in the wake of significant criticism for his agency’s response to the Lahaina fire, which has claimed the lives of at least 111 people — the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Maui County officials said in a news release that MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya had resigned “effective immediately” due to “health reasons.”

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

