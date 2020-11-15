      Weather Alert

Masters is postponed over the coronavirus outbreak

News Desk
Nov 15, 2020 @ 3:08pm

The NBA season has been suspended. Major League Baseball is delaying Opening Day. Now, the Masters Tournament has been postponed, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club announced on Friday.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Fred Ridley said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” he said.

Ridley said the Masters will  now take place “at some later date.”

“As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times,” Ridley said.

Officials also announced on Friday that the Boston Marathon has been postponed, moved from April 20 to September 14.

