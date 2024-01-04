Massive Fire Destroys Chesaning Power Sports Business

A fire at a Chesaning automotive business Wednesday resulted in a total loss of the building.

Fire departments from five counties responded to the blaze at 4 Wheel Buy, located at 9982 Peet Road around 3:00 A.M. Fire officials say the fire began in the service bay of the building, likely set off by a faulty e-bike battery which may have malfunctioned and overheated. The fire spread throughout the building and burned several vehicles as well. Flames were pouring through the roof when fire crews arrived on the scene.

The fire took nearly nine hours to be completely extinguished as crew finally cleared the scene just before noon. No injuries were reported.