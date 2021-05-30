Masses Will Be Held Memorial Day At Cemeteries
The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Mass at a Diocese of Saginaw Cemetery.
“During these challenging times, where circumstances have deprived us of so much, let us renew our appreciation for those who have died while serving this great country and give them thanks.” Alice LeFevre, director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Saginaw.
Mass Schedule
WHEN: Monday, May 31st at times listed below:
WHERE: (See below)
- Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3440 South Washington Road, Saginaw, Michigan 48638 – 10 a.m. outside, in front of chapel
- St. Andrew Cemetery, 381 St. Andrew Road, Saginaw, Michigan 48638 – 10 a.m. outside, in front of chapel
- St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 2000 Columbus Avenue, Bay City, Michigan 48708 – 10 a.m. outside, on cemetery grounds
- Calvary Cemetery, 2977 Old Kawkawlin Road, Kawkawlin, Michigan 48631 – 10 a.m. outside, in front of chapel
- New Calvary Cemetery, 2743 E. Bombay Road, Midland MI 48642 – 8:30 a.m. outside, in front of chapel
- Calvary Cemetery, 1409 N Fancher Ave, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858 – 9:00 a.m. Please bring your lawn chairs. Mass will be held in the church if the weather is inclement.
Info: For questions, call 989-797-6672. Limited seating is provided, please bring your lawn chairs if possible.