Massachusetts student charged after principal knocked unconscious

A 16-year-old student was arraigned Thursday on assault and battery charges after allegedly knocking her school’s principal unconscious and attacking another staff member, CBS Boston reports. The principal of the Boston school, Patricia Lampron, was hospitalized but later released.

Investigators said the incident began after a Henderson Upper Campus staff member asked the student to leave the school area, according to CBS Boston. The student then allegedly grabbed Lampron’s hair and repeatedly hit her in the face and head. Sources told CBS Boston the 61-year-old suffered broken ribs and a head injury.

Another staff member was struck as well, but it wasn’t clear if they were injured.

When Boston police arrived, they found Lampron unconscious on the ground being tended to by staff members, CBS Boston reported.

“This violent behavior will not be tolerated,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority at Boston Public Schools. I am personally involved and am ensuring we are taking immediate and swift action.”

In court, the student was held on $5,000 bail and ordered to not have any contact with the victim, CBS Boston reported. The student was also prohibited from returning to school.

In a statement to CBS Boston, Lampron’s daughter condemned the alleged attack.

“We expect a full investigation into the circumstances of the assault to assure the safety of all the students, staff and teachers in the Henderson School Community,” the statement said.” She wants everyone to know that there is NO place for violence in our schools.”