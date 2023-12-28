Massachusetts police apologize for book search in middle school

Massachusetts police apologized for searching an eighth grade classroom this week for the often-banned book “Gender Queer” after an unidentified person complained it contained pornographic images.

Bodycam footage and police reports obtained and released Thursday by the Daily Beast showed a plainclothes officer coming to Great Barrington’s W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School after classroom hours and speaking with an English teacher, saying, “you can’t present that kind of material to people under 18,” referring to the book.

The officer then asked if other books contained similar images and if they knew of another specific teacher who might have the book, according to the Daily Beast.

The book is the illustrated coming-of-age memoir “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, which has topped banned book lists in recent years because of its sexual imagery and LGBTQ+ themes. During the 2022-2023 school year, the book was banned in 26 school districts, according to PEN America.

“Over the years, our relationship with our schools has been positive and collaborative, so together we worked with the school to try to navigate this sensitive situation,” said Great Barrington Police Department Police Chief Paul Storti in a statement shared on social media. “If our involvement caused distrust and alarm, that was not our intention. I promise you our actions were not meant to disenfranchise anyone or influence school curriculum.”

According to the Berkshire Eagle, a local publication, Great Barrington police told school officials that they had to look at the book in the classroom. After the end of the school day, the principal of the school led the officer to the classroom, surprising the teacher. The search was recorded by the officer’s body camera. The officer was unable to find the book on the classroom shelves.

Students and some school staff at a neighboring school responded to the search with a protest held on school grounds on Dec. 17, according to the Berkshire Eagle. More than 100 people, including students who identify as LGBTQ+, walked out of Monument Mountain Regional High School. A parents’ petition has also been circulated, school officials said, and there have been numerous emails and letters from parents and community members responding to the controversy. On social media, many have commented on posts from the Great Barrington Police Department criticizing the search.

School officials said in a statement that “in hindsight, we would have approached that moment differently,” adding that the district “does not support banning books” and is “committed to ensuring that all students feel safe as we support an inclusive environment at our schools.”

School officials said that they will hold and schedule multiple meetings to “explain what happened, gather feedback and articulate shifts going forward.” The first meeting will be held on Jan. 11.

“In this case, the content was not the issue. The process challenging it was. We want to ensure that students and staff feel safe and supported and that families’ voices are heard,” school officials said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also responded to the controversy and supported the students who have protested the search.

“Book banning has no place in Massachusetts,” said Healey. “Our administration stands with educators who are committed to ensuring that their students have inclusive, comprehensive resources. I’m proud to see these students stepping up to support their teacher, their peers and an inclusive learning environment.”