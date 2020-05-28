Mass COVID-19 Testing Clinic Available at Dow Diamond This Weekend
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Midland County’s Office of Emergency Management has announced that due to ongoing impacts from the recent flooding in Midland County, the Midland County Department of Public Health will host a mass COVID-19 testing clinic in conjunction with the Michigan National Guard, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The office said flood relief efforts have presented numerous challenges to the many measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The inability to properly use social distancing and face masks, the implementation of congregate shelters, and the large influx of volunteers and emergency response personnel have created additional concerns that warrant residents’ being tested for COVID-19.
Testing will take place via a drive-thru clinic at Dow Diamond. 825 E. Main Street in Midland, on Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nasopharyngeal testing will be done by the National Guard with data collection assistance by the Midland County Department of Public Health. Individuals do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles if possible as this will be a drive-thru clinic. Residents should enter the clinic via the main Dow Diamond entrance off Buttles Street.
“The recent catastrophic flooding event has raised concerns regarding the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our community,” said Midland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Bone. “We appreciate the assistance of the National Guard to bring testing resources to our residents.”