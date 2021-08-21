Masks Required in Saginaw Public Schools

New health rules will be in place in the Saginaw Public School District.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, masks are required for all students and staff. The district will separate desks by at least three feet and everyone will be monitored for fevers as they enter the building. Students with a positive COVID 19 test will need to quarantine for ten days before returning to school, and students and staff are asked to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.
The district will conduct daily disinfection classroom fogging, plus air purifiers and touchless water fountains are located throughout each building. The district says it will follow all CDC recommendations regarding the coronavirus.