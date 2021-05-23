Martha Stewart’s re-envisioned kitchen

▶ Watch Video: Martha Stewart’s re-organized kitchen

The lifestyle entrepreneur and cookbook author shares with “Sunday Morning” viewers her tips for organizing utensils and kitchen workspace:

Hi, everybody.

During the last year and couple months, lots of us have been focused on our homes. This kitchen was in dire need of renovation. The cupboards were all, kind of a happy, creamy yellow, and it just was not the kitchen I wanted. So, out came the paint cans, out came the brushes, out came the carpenters. I wanted everything to be black, all the cupboards.

So, let me show you around this kitchen. I think you’ll enjoy all the different things that we’ve done to bring it up-to-date, make it more useful, and more beautiful.

Pots and pans

Hanging pots on a rack is such a handy way to keep your pots and pans because you just reach up – “Oh, I’m going to steam some eggs, I need a pot that size” – so it really makes it easy to keep your pots and pans in sight, clean, by the way, and looking great.

Repurposed garbage pail

We’re always looking for garbage pails for the kitchen. I have only one in this kitchen, and it’s an old pickle crock.

Drawers

The drawers, of course, are hopefully “Martha neat.” We are organizers! We are not throw-away-ers.

Look at all this stuff! I still find beautiful pieces at tag sales. I have to have my ice cream scoops for uniform cookies. Don’t you use this to make your chocolate chips so every one is exactly the same?

Redoing a kitchen like this completely helps you get organized. You find out that there are things like a cracked rubber scraper. You don’t need a cracked rubber scraper breaking into your soup. You just wanna throw that away. Not all kitchen utensils last forever.

Knives

Another organizational tip for all of you, is to make a knife drawer. You start with small and get to larger, larger, larger. Don’t forget your serrated knives for bread. These are so great! This cork liner is such a good idea.

You want to see the best knife I have? Look at that one. And it was signed by me. This is for chopping something big!

Refrigerator drawer

If you’re limited in space and you don’t want to have a big refrigerator taking up all that wall space, put in an under-counter refrigerator. These are so handy.

Pantry

Another nice thing to do to keep your pantries looking organized and keep your groceries a little bit fresher is to, I call it decanting, but it’s really putting it from plastic bags – such as this rice – into a nice container, which is 100% reusable, [with a] tight-fitting lid. Then, this goes right into your pantry. I really like having a pantry in which I can see where everything is.

So, I hope taking you around my newly-renovated kitchen has given you some new organizational ideas, maybe some decorating ideas. A fresh coat of paint can be transformative, and you’re gonna love it and your family’s gonna love it, too.

See you next time!

