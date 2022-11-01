Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Photography by James Haefner of the Cranbrook Educational Community in Bloomfield Hills, MI by Architect Eliel Saarinen. (source: Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum)

The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University is celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November with several educational programs and events stemming from two exhibitions on view through December 17.

“Rethinking Monuments: American Sculpture in its Time 1850-2000” frames the history and reception of American sculpture through the lens of contemporary debate. “Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology” documents international Indigenous artists’ responses to the impacts of nuclear testing and uranium mining on Native peoples and the environment. The exhibition gives artists a voice to address the long-term effects of these man-made disasters on Indigenous communities in the United States and around the world.

Both temporary exhibitions share different voices about a variety of contemporary topics that are often the center of debate including issues from equity and representation to historical memory and the environment are all voiced in these exhibitions.

For other events regarding Native American Heritage at the museum, visit marshallfredericks.org.